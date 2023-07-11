New multi-field hospital, educational facilities to be built in Astana to ensure equal access to urban infrastructure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Speaking at a meeting on the development of Kazakh capital Astana, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that all citizens of the capital need to have equal access to urban infrastructure – educational, health, culture, and sports facilities, as well as parks and public spaces, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Uncontrolled rise in the population of Astana leads to an acute shortage of modern clinics, specialized health facilities with quality and affordable services. There is a notable lack of qualified medical personnel… To change the situation, it is important to back the proposal to construct the third multi-field hospital in the capital,» said the Head of State.

Tokayev also pointed that the affordability of quality educational services is of paramount importance.

«It is still problematic to arrange a child in a school or kindergarten in Astana. The number of schoolchildren in many schools is significantly over their planned capacity, three-shift education, which is unacceptable,» said the Kazakh President.

It is necessary to construct new educational facilities in the city, including 15 further education facilities, as a matter of priority, said Tokayev.

«At the same time, there is an alarming lack of qualified pedagogical personnel in the capital, with a shortage of 1,000 specialists every year. Therefore, I believe a proposal to create a pedagogical university in Astana is very timely,» concluded the Kazakh Head of State.