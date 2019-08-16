Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    New MPs to join lower chamber of Kazakh Parliament

    16 August 2019, 19:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Nur Otan Party has nominated new deputies to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, at the session of the Bureau of the Political Council of the party on Friday, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy VicePrime Minister of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, actor Nurlan Alimzhanov,mayor of Ekibastuz Nurzhan Ashimbetov and Vice Minister of Information andSocial Development Zhuldyz Omarbekova will join the lower chamber of the KazakhParliament.

    First Presidentof Kazakhstan – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired thesession of the Bureau which focused on a wide range of important issues, includingpreparations for the parliamentary elections period under the new electionlegislation.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Majilis Nur Otan Party
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region