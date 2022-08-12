Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New mosque inaugurated in Nur-Sultan among world’s 10 largest
12 August 2022 13:03

New mosque inaugurated in Nur-Sultan among world’s 10 largest

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A new mosque which has been inaugurated in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is among the world’s ten largest mosques, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The erection of the building began at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and took three years.

The total area of the land plot on which the mosque stands is 10 ha, while the total area of the religious construction itself is 68,062 square meters.

The height of the main dome reaches almost 90 meters and its diameter is 62 meters. Its four minarets stand tall at the height of 130 meters.

The first and the second floors of the mosque house educational classes, a conference hall, a TV studio, and other amenities.

The main hall can fit up to 200,000 people, while the entire new mosque accommodates about 235,000 people.

Earlier it was reported that the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, had taken part in the inauguration ceremony of the new mosque in the Kazakh capital.


Related news
Kazakhstani schools to shift to 5-day school week – Minister
Over 500 volunteers to join organization of intl religious congress in Nur-Sultan
Two Kazakhstanis reached U20 World Championships Women's Freestyle finals
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan
Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Kazakhstani karateka Sofia Berultseva wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022
Kazakh President arrives in Sochi for a working visit
Kazakhstan to allocate KZT 136 bln for sports infrastructure development
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle

News

Archive