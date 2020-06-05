Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    New mosque for seven thousand believers to be constructed in Almaty

    5 June 2020, 15:50

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A new mosque is being constructed at the expense of private investors in Alatau district of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Akim of the city Bakytzhan Sagintayev, a new mosque’s capacity will be seven thousand believers. The religious building will become the largest in the city.

    The mosque will be located at the intersection of Ryskulov Avenue and Momyshuly Street. The total area will be 6.3 hectares, and the building area is 16 thousand square meters. It is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2021.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty Religion
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    President Tokayev visits neighborhood he grew up in
    Head of State visits Innovative Art Center in Almaty
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
    5 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam