New mosque for seven thousand believers to be constructed in Almaty

Alzhanova Raushan
5 June 2020, 15:50
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A new mosque is being constructed at the expense of private investors in Alatau district of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Akim of the city Bakytzhan Sagintayev, a new mosque’s capacity will be seven thousand believers. The religious building will become the largest in the city.

The mosque will be located at the intersection of Ryskulov Avenue and Momyshuly Street. The total area will be 6.3 hectares, and the building area is 16 thousand square meters. It is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2021.

Almaty   Religion  
