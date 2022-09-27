New mosaics unearthed in ancient Turkish city

KARABUK. KAZINFORM New mosaics with various figures have been discovered in southern Türkiye during ongoing excavations in the ancient city of Hadrianopolis.

Located in the Black Sea province of Karabuk's Eskipazar district, Hadrianopolis is also called «Zeugma of the Black Sea» due to its unique mosaics, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ancient city was used as a settlement during the Late Chalcolithic, Roman and early Byzantine periods.

The site is also believed to have been used for healthcare purposes due to the discovery of an inscription addressing Asklepios, the god of medicine, as well as for military purposes due to the finding of an iron mask belonging to a Roman soldier.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sinan Ekici, an official from the excavation work team, said that excavation and restoration continues at the site 12 months of the year since it began in 2003.

«We are unearthing the walls of a Roman Castle now. There is a new structure inside the castle that we started to excavate this year...The mosaics show that it was a beautiful building,» he noted.

Ekici went on to say that mosaics are in various parts of this square planned building and there are also various bird and amphora figures and grape basket decorations on the mosaics.

«It is only a matter of time before new mosaics are discovered. After taking the needed measures, we will open the mosaics for tourism,» he added.

Established during the 1st century BC, Hadrianopolis was used as a settlement until the 8th century AD.

In the ancient city, many structures including two baths, two churches, a defense structure, rock tombs, a theater, an arched and domed building, a monumental cultic niche, city walls, villas, monumental buildings and some cult areas have been found.

Photo: aa.com.tr















