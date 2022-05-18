Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    New modern medical clinics to be built in Nur-Sultan and Almaty

    18 May 2022, 16:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The clinics are to be built in line with the international standards of quality, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As part of the realization of the tasks given by the Head of State two scientific and innovative multi-purpose clinics are being built in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities. The clinics are to be built in line with the international standards of quality taking into account the Joint Commission International (JCI) requirements,» said Azhar Giniyat, Health Minister of Kazakhstan, said at a press conference at the Central Communications Service.

    She went on to note that the President gave an instruction to build 20 hospitals using the mechanisms of public-private partnership.

    «The instruction has been revised and optimized to eight projects, with five university and three multi-purpose hospitals to be built,» she said.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Construction Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Nur-Sultan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region