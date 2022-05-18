Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New modern medical clinics to be built in Nur-Sultan and Almaty

  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 May 2022, 16:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The clinics are to be built in line with the international standards of quality, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As part of the realization of the tasks given by the Head of State two scientific and innovative multi-purpose clinics are being built in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities. The clinics are to be built in line with the international standards of quality taking into account the Joint Commission International (JCI) requirements,» said Azhar Giniyat, Health Minister of Kazakhstan, said at a press conference at the Central Communications Service.

She went on to note that the President gave an instruction to build 20 hospitals using the mechanisms of public-private partnership.

«The instruction has been revised and optimized to eight projects, with five university and three multi-purpose hospitals to be built,» she said.


Almaty   Construction    Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   Nur-Sultan   Healthcare  
