    New Minister of Internal Affairs named

    25 February 2022, 13:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Marat Akhmetzhanov has been appointed as the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State signed the corresponding decree to relieve Marat Akhmetzhanov of the post of the Chairman of the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency and to appoint him as the new Minister of Internal Affairs.

    Born in 1964, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    For many year he worked for prosecutor's offices and bodies of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the State Investigative Committee, the Internal Affairs Ministry, the Ministry of Justice.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
