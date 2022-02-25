Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Minister of Internal Affairs named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2022, 13:27
New Minister of Internal Affairs named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Marat Akhmetzhanov has been appointed as the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State signed the corresponding decree to relieve Marat Akhmetzhanov of the post of the Chairman of the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency and to appoint him as the new Minister of Internal Affairs.

Born in 1964, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

For many year he worked for prosecutor's offices and bodies of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the State Investigative Committee, the Internal Affairs Ministry, the Ministry of Justice.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings