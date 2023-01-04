New Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Zulfiya Suleimenova has been appointed Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

By another presidential decree. Serikkali Brekeshev has been released of his post of the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

Zulfiya Suleimenova (born 1990) is a native of Aktobe. She is a graduate of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University with a major in International Relations (bachelor’s, master’s degrees), and the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies of Japan with a PhD degree in Security and International Research.

Previously she was Deputy Director of the Climate policy and Green Technologies Department at the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, research fellow at the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies, and Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

Photo : primeminister.kz



