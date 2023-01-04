Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources appointed

    4 January 2023, 10:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Zulfiya Suleimenova has been appointed Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    By another presidential decree. Serikkali Brekeshev has been released of his post of the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

    Zulfiya Suleimenova (born 1990) is a native of Aktobe. She is a graduate of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University with a major in International Relations (bachelor’s, master’s degrees), and the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies of Japan with a PhD degree in Security and International Research.

    Previously she was Deputy Director of the Climate policy and Green Technologies Department at the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, research fellow at the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies, and Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

    Photo : primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Bloody January: 315 persons remain under investigation
    Many policemen still under treatment after January unrest - Minister
    Some buildings of NSC departments left unprotected during Jan 2022 riots – Prosecutor General
    President visits Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana
    Popular
    1 Prosecutor General to deliver report on January events
    2 Astana Opera: New princes in The Nutcracker
    3 Head of State meets newly appointed ministers
    4 Avalanche slides down mountain in Almaty
    5 Some people missing as snow storms hit Kazakhstan