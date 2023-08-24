New members of Samruk Energo and Kazpost Boards of Directors named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Samruk Energo and Kazpost announced new members of the Boards of Directors, Kazinform cites the press service of the companies.

By a decision of the sole shareholder of Samruk Energo, Alexey Ogai has been named a member of the Board of Directors of Samruk Energo, representative of the interests of Samruk Kazyna.

Alexey Ogai, graduate of the Almaty Power Engineering Institute, is a head of the energy and mining assets department of Samruk Kazyna.

Kazpost announced Mirat Utepov as a member of its Board of Directors, representative of the interests of Samruk Kazyna.

Utepov graduated from KIMEP University, received his master’s degree from City University London, MBA candidate at the Warwick Business School. He is a co-managing director for economy and finance of the Samruk Kazyna Fund.