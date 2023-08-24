Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    New members of Samruk Energo and Kazpost Boards of Directors named

    24 August 2023, 19:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Samruk Energo and Kazpost announced new members of the Boards of Directors, Kazinform cites the press service of the companies.

    By a decision of the sole shareholder of Samruk Energo, Alexey Ogai has been named a member of the Board of Directors of Samruk Energo, representative of the interests of Samruk Kazyna.

    Alexey Ogai, graduate of the Almaty Power Engineering Institute, is a head of the energy and mining assets department of Samruk Kazyna.

    Kazpost announced Mirat Utepov as a member of its Board of Directors, representative of the interests of Samruk Kazyna.

    Utepov graduated from KIMEP University, received his master’s degree from City University London, MBA candidate at the Warwick Business School. He is a co-managing director for economy and finance of the Samruk Kazyna Fund.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    European MP Tomáš Zdechovský on Kazakh President Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address
    Abu Dhabi International Airport to welcome travellers to new terminal starting November 2023
    Kazakhstan sees significant decline in its raw materials base
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo