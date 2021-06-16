Go to the main site
    New members of Accounts Committee appointed by Majilis

    16 June 2021, 11:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New members of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget has been appointed at the plenary session of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the plenary session on Wednesday, Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin said each chamber of the Kazakh Parliament appoints three members of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republic Budget. «They are nominated by the Speaker of the chamber. To date two members of the Accounts Committee have served their full term in office. I would like to nominate Rustem Nurpeissov and Yulia Engel for the vacant posts of the members of the Accounts Committee,» he said.

    MPs supported the candidatures and appointed them to the posts of the members of the Accounts Committee.

    Both Rustem Nurpeissov and Yulia Engel worked for the departments at the Accounts Committee before their respective nominations.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Appointments, dismissals Majilis Kazakhstan
