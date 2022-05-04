New member of Majilis sworn in

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New deputy Zakirzhan Kuziyev has joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Zakirzhan Kuziyev was elected by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to represent the organization in the Majilis. Earlier this morning he was sworn in as the new deputy of the Kazakh Parliament.

After the swearing-in ceremony the newly-elected MP Zakirzhan Kuziyev was elected to the Committee for economic reforms and regional development.

Recall that 259 of 425 members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan voted for Zakirzhan Kuziyev to join the Majilis last week.

Born in 1969, Kuziyev served as the Chairman of Universal LLP prior to being elected to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.