    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in

    8 June 2023, 10:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Assem Rakhmetova has been sworn in as the new member of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, during Thursday’s plenary session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Rakhmetova will represent North Kazakhstan region in the upper chamber.

    Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev extended his congratulations to the newly-elected MP wishing her success in her future work.

    Assem Rakhmetova was registered as the Senate deputy at the session of the Central Election Commission on June 7, 2023. She is replacing the late MP Gulmira Karimova.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

