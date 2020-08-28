Go to the main site
    New member of Kazakh Senate named

    28 August 2020, 15:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to appoint Nurlan Abdirov as the Senate deputy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    Born in Karaganda region, Mr. Abdirov has already served as the MP. For three years he has been the deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Prior to the appointment, he was a member of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party. Throughout his career he held various posts, for instance, in the Ministry of Justice and the Secretariat of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    President Tokayev also decreed to terminate the powers of senator Bektas Beknazarov who had joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament back in 2014.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

