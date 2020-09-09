Go to the main site
    New member of Accounts Committee named

    9 September 2020, 11:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Former deputy of the Kazakh Senate Mikhail Bortnik has become a member of the Accounts Committee, Kazinform reports.

    Bortnik’s candidacy for the post in the Account Committee for the control over execution of the republican budget has been proposed by the Majilis Speaker and supported by the Committee’s Chairperson Gulzhan Karagussova.

    Prior to joining the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Mikhail Bortnik served as deputy mayor of Aktau city and deputy governor of Mangistau region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

