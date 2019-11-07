New member joins Central Election Commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anastasia Shchegortsova has been appointed as a member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Her candidacy was proposed by Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva at the plenary session of the chamber on Thursday.

Shchegortsova is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. Throughout her professional career she held various posts at the Ministry of Culture and Information, KazMedia Center JSC, Central Communications Service and Kazkontent JSC.