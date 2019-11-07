Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New member joins Central Election Commission

    7 November 2019, 16:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anastasia Shchegortsova has been appointed as a member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Her candidacy was proposed by Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva at the plenary session of the chamber on Thursday.

    Shchegortsova is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. Throughout her professional career she held various posts at the Ministry of Culture and Information, KazMedia Center JSC, Central Communications Service and Kazkontent JSC.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region