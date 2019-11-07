Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New member joins Central Election Commission

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 November 2019, 16:14
New member joins Central Election Commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anastasia Shchegortsova has been appointed as a member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Her candidacy was proposed by Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva at the plenary session of the chamber on Thursday.

Shchegortsova is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. Throughout her professional career she held various posts at the Ministry of Culture and Information, KazMedia Center JSC, Central Communications Service and Kazkontent JSC.

Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana