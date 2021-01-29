Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    New media law planned to be adopted next year - Kazakh Information Minister

    29 January 2021, 12:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new law on the media will be developed in the nearest future in Kazakhstan, Aida Balayeva, Information and Social Development Minister said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at the expanded session of the Ministry’s Board, Mrs Balayeva said that work is ongoing to elaborate new rules for the State information order as well as the adoption of a new law on the media.

    According to her, the aim is to form legislative mechanisms for a unified information policy of the country.

    She believes that this year the bill’s concept will receive a broader debate so as to develop and adopt the new media law in 2022.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Kazakhstan ratifies Optional Protocol to Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy