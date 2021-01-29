Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

New media law planned to be adopted next year - Kazakh Information Minister

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 January 2021, 12:37
New media law planned to be adopted next year - Kazakh Information Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new law on the media will be developed in the nearest future in Kazakhstan, Aida Balayeva, Information and Social Development Minister said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the expanded session of the Ministry’s Board, Mrs Balayeva said that work is ongoing to elaborate new rules for the State information order as well as the adoption of a new law on the media.

According to her, the aim is to form legislative mechanisms for a unified information policy of the country.

She believes that this year the bill’s concept will receive a broader debate so as to develop and adopt the new media law in 2022.


Events   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Information and Communications   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year