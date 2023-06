New mayor of Uralsk named

URALSK. KAZINFORM – Abat Shynybekov was appointed as new akim (mayor) of Uralsk city, Kazinform reports.

Former mayor Murat Mukayev was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.

Previously Shynybekov held the post of akim (head) of Kaztalovskiy district of West Kazakhstan region.