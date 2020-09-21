Go to the main site
    New mayor of Tekeli town appointed

    21 September 2020, 17:37

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Batyr Moldakhmetov has been appointed the new mayor of single-industry town Tekeli, Kazinform reports.

    Previously Moldakhmetov served as the deputy mayor of the town.

    Born in 1978 in Almaty city, Mr. Moldakhmetov is a graduate of the Zhansugurov State University, the Konayev University, and the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University.

    He took up the post of the deputy mayor of Tekeli town in January 2018.

    Former mayor of Tekeli Bakhtiyar Unerbayev stepped down from the post voluntarily.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

