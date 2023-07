New Mayor of Taldykorgan named

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The Zhetysu region Governor decreed to appoint Yernat Bazil as the Mayor of the city of Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1978 is a graduate of the Kazakh State Architecture and Engineering Academy, the Dulati Taraz State University.

This February he was appointed the deputy Governor of Zhetysu region.