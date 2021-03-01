Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New mayor of Taldykorgan named

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 March 2021, 16:12
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Yerzhan Zhassybayev has been named as the new akim (mayor) of Taldykorgan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the regional administration.

Born in 1965, Mr. Zhassybayev is a graduate of the Ust-Kamenogorsk Construction and Highway Institute.

Throughout his career, he worked for Zhambylavtodor and Kazakhavtodor as well as for the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since October 2014 he has been serving as the head of the Passenger Transport and Highways Department of Almaty region.

Former mayor of Taldykorgan city Galymzhan Abdraimov stepped down from the post voluntarily.


