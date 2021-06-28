Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New mayor of Semey named

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 June 2021, 12:29
SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Former deputy akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Bakytzhan Baiakhmetov was appointed as the new akim (mayor) of Semey city, Kazinform has learnt from Semey News.

Born in 1970 in Almaty, Bakytzhan Baiakhmetov majored in Agriculture and Finance at Kazakhstani universities.

He began his professional career as an engineer back in 1992. In 2005-2008 he was the deputy akim (head) of Ayagoz district. From 2009 till 2010 he was the head of the construction department of Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

He held the post of the akim (mayor) of Ayagoz town in 2011-2014. Since December 2014 till April 2019 he headed Ayagoz district.

Since April 2019 prior to the recent appointment he served as the deputy akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region.


