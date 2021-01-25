New Mayor of Semey named

SEMEY. KAZINFORM A new Mayor is appointed in Semey, the East Kazakhstan administration’s press service informs.

At the extraordinary session of the city maslikhat the deputies unanimously voted for the candidature of Nurymbet Saktaganov. Earlier he held the post of the governor of Ulan district.

Born in 1970 is the graduate of the Kyzylorda Teacher’s Training Institute, Kyzylorda Agrarian and Technical College, Distance Learning Institute, Kyzylorda Economy, Statistics and Information Institute, Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University.