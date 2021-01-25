Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Mayor of Semey named

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 January 2021, 12:40
New Mayor of Semey named

SEMEY. KAZINFORM A new Mayor is appointed in Semey, the East Kazakhstan administration’s press service informs.

At the extraordinary session of the city maslikhat the deputies unanimously voted for the candidature of Nurymbet Saktaganov. Earlier he held the post of the governor of Ulan district.

Born in 1970 is the graduate of the Kyzylorda Teacher’s Training Institute, Kyzylorda Agrarian and Technical College, Distance Learning Institute, Kyzylorda Economy, Statistics and Information Institute, Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University.

photo


East Kazakhstan region    Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3