Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New mayor of Ridder town appointed

    23 September 2020, 16:18

    RIDDER. KAZINFORM – New akim (mayor) of Ridder town has been appointed, Kazinform reports.

    Dmitry Gorkovoi who earlier was the head of Shemonaikha district took the post.

    Born in 1983, Mr. Gorkovoi is a native of Shemonaikha town. He is a graduate of the Amanzholov Kazakh State University and the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University.

    Throughout his professional careerб he worked in the financial police. In August 2015б he was named the deputy akim (head) of Shemonaikha district.

    Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov introduced the newly appointed akim to the staff of the town administration.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    East Kazakhstan region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    2 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west