New mayor of Ridder town appointed

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 September 2020, 16:18
RIDDER. KAZINFORM – New akim (mayor) of Ridder town has been appointed, Kazinform reports.

Dmitry Gorkovoi who earlier was the head of Shemonaikha district took the post.

Born in 1983, Mr. Gorkovoi is a native of Shemonaikha town. He is a graduate of the Amanzholov Kazakh State University and the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University.

Throughout his professional careerб he worked in the financial police. In August 2015б he was named the deputy akim (head) of Shemonaikha district.

Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov introduced the newly appointed akim to the staff of the town administration.


