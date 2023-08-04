Go to the main site
    New mayor of Ridder named

    4 August 2023, 12:12

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Daulet Batyrbayev was appointed as the new akim (mayor) of Ridder, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Hailing from Semey, Daulet Batyrbayev is a graduate of the Novosibirsk Institute of Humanities.

    He started his civil service career at the Ust-Kamenogorsk entrepreneurship, agriculture and veterinary department in 2009.

    Between 2011-2012 he was the head of the passenger transport and motorways department in East Kazakhstan region and then in July 2012 he became the deputy akim (head) of Ulan district. Later he was appointed as the head of the district in 2014.

    In 2017 he was named the akim of Beskaragai district.

    Batyrbayev’s appointment came after untimely passing of former Ridder mayor Dmitriy Gorkovoy.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    East Kazakhstan region Appointments, dismissals
