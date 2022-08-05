Qazaq TV
New Mayor of Petropavlovsk city appointed
5 August 2022 12:20

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Ruslan Anbayev has been appointed mayor of Petropavlovsk city, Kazinform reports.

Previously, he was akim (governor) of Tayinsha district of North Kazakhstan region.

44-year-old Ruslan Anbayev is a native of the North Kazakhstan region.

He holds diplomas from the Manash Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University in two majors – «Economy and Management» and «Law.»

Anbayev began his career as a Seniour Tax Inspector at the Audit Department of the Tax Committee for Timiryazev district, North Kazakhstan region.

In different years he worked at the Tax Committee of Timiryazev district and rose to the rank of its Deputy Chairman.

Later he was Chairman of the Tax Committee, Chief of the Tax Department for Yesil and Tayinsha districts, Deputy Head of Staff of the North Kazakhstan akim and akim of Mamlyut District.


