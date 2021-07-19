Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New mayor of Pavlodar city named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 July 2021, 13:27
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Asain Baikhanov has been appointed as the akim (mayor) of Pavlodar city, Kazinform has learnt from the regional press service.

Born in 1978 in Pavlodar region, Asain Baikhanov is a graduate of the Pavlodar University and the Moscow State University. He also attended trainings offered by ProCredit Holding AG and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

In 2000 he began his career at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Kazakhstan. Then he held several notable posts at ProCredit Holding AG and ProCredit Ukraine. In 2007 he returned to Kazakhstan and was named as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Nurbank JSC.

From 2009 till 2015 he launched a couple of projects in the sphere of agriculture, logistics and transportation of goods in Almaty city and Almaty region.

In 2015 he became the Deputy Chairman of the Board of KazAgroProduct JSC.

For the past a year and a half Mr. Baikhanov served as deputy akim (governor) of Pavlodar region.


