Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New mayor of Pavlodar city named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 July 2020, 18:23
New mayor of Pavlodar city named

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Yerzhan Imanslyam has been appointed as the new mayor of Pavlodar city. Governor of Pavlodar region Abylkair Skakov introduced the newly-appointed mayor to the city's administration, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1972, Mr. Imanslyam is a native of Pavlodar region and a graduate of several Kazakhstani universities.

He is no stranger to the problems of Pavlodar city because he served as deputy mayor since 2013 till 2014.

Prior to the recent appointment, he worked at the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

Pavlodar region   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events