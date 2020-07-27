New mayor of Pavlodar city named

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Yerzhan Imanslyam has been appointed as the new mayor of Pavlodar city. Governor of Pavlodar region Abylkair Skakov introduced the newly-appointed mayor to the city's administration, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1972, Mr. Imanslyam is a native of Pavlodar region and a graduate of several Kazakhstani universities.

He is no stranger to the problems of Pavlodar city because he served as deputy mayor since 2013 till 2014.

Prior to the recent appointment, he worked at the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.