Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Mayor of Pavlodar city appointed

    29 December 2022, 22:01

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Former Chief of Staff of Pavlodar region’s Governor Yerzhan Imanzaipov has been appointed Mayor of Pavlodar city, Kazinform reports.

    His candidacy was approved at the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan and deputies of the municipal maslikhat, the press service of regional administration said.

    Born in 1984, Yerzhan Imanzaipov graduated from the Sultanmakhmut Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University (2006) and Almaty Academy of Economy and Statistics (2010).

    Previously he was Deputy Mayor of Pavlodar (2013-2014), Deputy Mayor of Ekibastuz (2016-2017), Chief of the Department for Energy and Housing Utilities of Pavlodar region (2017-2019), Mayor of Ekibastuz town (2019-2020) and Chief of Staff of Pavlodar region’s Governor.

    Photo: Alibek Jenalinov
    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President signs law on transport and subsoil use
    Yulia Putintseva fails at the start of United Cup tournament in Australia
    President appoints Commander-in-Chief of Air Defense Forces
    State Counsellor Erlan Karin attends KazISS Academic Council’s meeting
    Popular
    1 Another earthquake strikes southeast of Almaty
    2 Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty
    3 Strong regions, strong country: how three new regions in Kazakhstan emerge
    4 Kazakhstan confirms 263 more COVID cases
    5 December 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events