KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Ganibek Kazantayev is appointed as the Mayor of Kyzylorda city as agreed by the Head of State and city maslikhat of the city.

Born in 1960 in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Zhambyl engineering institute, Kyzylorda State University.

Since 2019 up to present has acted as head of the southern interregional department of the state inspection at the oil and gas complex of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.