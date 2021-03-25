Go to the main site
    New mayor of Kokshetau named

    25 March 2021, 14:15

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Baurzhan Gaisa has been appointed the new akim (mayor) of Kokshetau city, Kazinform reports.

    Born in 1972 in Kokshetau region, he is a graduate of the Chelyabinsk State Agro-Engineering University, the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University, and the Higher School of National Economy in Kutno, Poland.

    From April 2013 till March 2016 he worked for the Kokshetau and Akmola regional offices of the Nur Otan Party. In June 2018 he took up the post of the akim (head) of Korgalzhin district of Akmola region.

    In April 2019 he was designated as the deputy head of the akim’s office of Akmola region.

    Prior to the recent appointment he worked as the deputy akim (head) of Zerendy district of Akmola region.

    Baurzhan Gaisa will replace former mayor of Kokshetau city Amangeldy Smailov.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Kokshetau
