Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New mayor of Kokshetau named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 March 2021, 14:15
New mayor of Kokshetau named

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Baurzhan Gaisa has been appointed the new akim (mayor) of Kokshetau city, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1972 in Kokshetau region, he is a graduate of the Chelyabinsk State Agro-Engineering University, the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University, and the Higher School of National Economy in Kutno, Poland.

From April 2013 till March 2016 he worked for the Kokshetau and Akmola regional offices of the Nur Otan Party. In June 2018 he took up the post of the akim (head) of Korgalzhin district of Akmola region.

In April 2019 he was designated as the deputy head of the akim’s office of Akmola region.

Prior to the recent appointment he worked as the deputy akim (head) of Zerendy district of Akmola region.

Baurzhan Gaisa will replace former mayor of Kokshetau city Amangeldy Smailov.


Appointments, dismissals   Kokshetau  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships