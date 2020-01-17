Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New mayor of Atyrau city named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 January 2020, 19:00
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Kairat Urazbayev has been named as the new akim (mayor) of Atyrau city, Kazinform reports.

He was appointed after the voluntary resignation of former Atyrau mayor Alimukhammed Kuttumuratuly.

Throughout his professional career Mr. Urazbayev held various posts at oil and gas companies in Kazakhstan. Since June 2018 he has worked as the First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. LLP.

Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Makhambet Dismukhambetov introduced the newly appointed mayor to the staff of the regional administration.


Photo: f.azh.kz

Atyrau region   Appointments, dismissals  
