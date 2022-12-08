Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New mayor of Astana named

    8 December 2022, 16:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Zhenis Kassymbek has been named as the new akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State signed the corresponding decree appointing Kassymbek to the post.

    Born on May 7, 1975, Zhenis Kassymbek is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Kazakh State Architecture and Construction Academy.

    Prior to the appointment he served as the Minister of Investment and Development as well as the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In 2019 he was the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He also worked as the akim (governor) of Karaganda region for the past three years.


    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Winter Charity Ball: Organizers raise over 80 mln tenge for charity
    Political and socio-economic reforms of Kazakhstan presented in Vienna
    Almaty to spend over KZT50bln on roads extension and metro construction in 2023
    Over KZT10bln to be spent on construction of new water supply network in Almaty
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 situation worsens in Almaty region
    2 Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania
    3 Elementary school students to learn online today in Astana
    4 Kazakh Military Orchestra congratulates Uzbekistanis on Constitution Day
    5 'Wordle' among Google's top searches in 2022