Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.93 eur/kzt 494.91

    rub/kzt 6.53 cny/kzt 67.8
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New mayor of Aktobe appointed

    4 January 2023, 21:37

    AKTOBE. KAZIFORM – Murat Zhurebekov has been named the new mayor of Aktobe city, Kazinform cites the press service of the administration office of Aktobe region.

    Murat Zhurebekov, 44, is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe State University, KIMEP University, University of Strathclyde, Harvard Business School, and Kazakh-British Technical University.

    His professional career began as a leading project management specialist at KazTransGas. Later, he took different posts at KazTransGas, Intergas Central Asia, and KazMunaiGas.

    His previous post was the first vice minister of energy of Kazakhstan.


    Photo: gov.kz
    Appointments, dismissals Aktobe
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Murat Zhurebekov relieved of post of first vice minister of energy
    Popular
    1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
    2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
    3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
    4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
    5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan