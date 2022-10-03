New mayor of Aktau named

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Today, October 3, Mangistau region Governor Nurlan Nogayev introduced the deputies of the Aktau city maslikhat the candidacy of a new mayor of the city.

Yerbol Izbergenov, who earlier held the post of the deputy mayor of Aktau, was appointed the mayor of the city, the regional public communications centre reports.

H e graduated from the Almaty engin eering and management college, Aktau State University and Russian academy of national economy and public service under the President of Russia.

Besides, Nogayev introduced new deputy Governor of Mangistau region Nurdaulet Kilybai, who previously acted as the mayor of Aktau.

