    New mayor of Aktau named

    26 June 2020, 19:39

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Nurdaulet Kilybay was appointed to the post of Akim of the city of Aktau, according to a Facebook account of the Akimat of Mangistau region.

    By an agreement with the Presidential Administration and the Aktau city’s maslikhat and by the order of the Akim of Mangistau region, Nurdaulet Kilybay was appointed to the post of Akim of the city of Aktau.

    Nurdaulet Kilybay was born in 1978 in Mangistau region. He graduated from the Almaty Institute of Railway Engineers and the Eurasian National University named after L.N. Gumilyov.

    Prior to the post he served as deputy Akim of Mangistau region.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Appointments, dismissals Mangistau region Aktau
