Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New mayor of Aksu city named

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 March 2022, 16:14
New mayor of Aksu city named

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Governor of Pavlodar region Abylkair Skakov introduced new Mayor of Aksu city Nurlan Duyssimbinov to the city's activists, Kazinform cites the press service of Pavlodar region's administration.

The region's governor noted that Zhanat Shugayev resigned from the post of Aksu city's mayor based on his request for reasons of health.

Nurlan Duyssimbinov has great experience in the civil service sphere. Between 2016 and 2017 he was Mayor of Aksu city. In March 2020 he was appointed to the post of head of the Pavlodar region's Governor's Office.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships