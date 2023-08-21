Go to the main site
    New maternity hospital set to appear in Kazakh capital

    21 August 2023, 17:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A new maternity hospital is set to be constructed in Astana city due to a high birth rate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «A decision was made to build a new fourth maternity hospital, a fully equipped perinatal center, due to high birth rates in the city,» said Yerlan Kanalimov, chairman of the maslikhat of Astana, at a briefing in the Communications Service of the city.

    According to him, work is underway to design a fully-fledged hospital for residents of Saryarka district, to be located near the Koktal Park.

    «Serious work is being conducted in the system of polyclinics, handling 70-75% of the total visits,» said the maslikhat deputy.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Astana
