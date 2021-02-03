Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

New Majilis deputies sworn in at Tuesday plenary session

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2021, 10:39
New Majilis deputies sworn in at Tuesday plenary session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New deputies of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, have been sworn in earlier this morning during the plenary session of the chamber, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participating in the swearing-in ceremony at the Majilis were Berik Abdygaliuly, Anatoly Boichin, Yuri Zhulin, Vera Kim, Yuliya Kuchinskaya, and Aigul Kuspan.

During the ceremony, the new MPs vowed to serve the people of Kazakhstan, strengthen the country’s unity and independence, abide by the Constitution and the laws, and to carry out the duties of a Majlis deputy.

Recall that Kazakhstan held the nationwide parliamentary election on January 10, 2021 and later formed the new lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament consisting of representatives of three political parties.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Parliament   Majilis   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year