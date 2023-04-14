New kindergarten to open doors in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «The construction of a 90-bed kindergarten started in the village of Akkala, Inder district, Atyrau region,» head of the district construction department Altynbek Gabdullin said.

There will be a dining room, a large bedroom, and playrooms. The two-storey modern kindergarten stretching over 1,991 square meters will be commissioned by the yearend.

The cost of the project is 484 million tenge.

As earlier reported, a 300-seat cultural centre will be built in one of the remote villages in Atyrau region.



