Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    New kindergarten opens doors in Pavlodar

    30 November 2020, 16:56

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – New kindergarten for 230-280 children has opened doors in Pavlodar city on the eve of the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The building of the new kindergarten was empty for four years until local authorities have decided to turn it into a pre-school educational institution.

    The reconstruction works started in May 2000 within the framework of the Employment Roadmap.

    Akim (mayor) of Pavlodar city Yerzhan Imanslyam personally attended the unveiling ceremony of the kindergarten. «Children are our future. Everything we do in this life we do for them and for the sake of future negation,» he said at the ceremony.

    His deputy Svetlana Gladysheva revealed that the kindergarten can hold in-person classes for children amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the number of kids in one groups will be limited to 15.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Pavlodar region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued