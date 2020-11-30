Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New kindergarten opens doors in Pavlodar

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 November 2020, 16:56
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – New kindergarten for 230-280 children has opened doors in Pavlodar city on the eve of the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The building of the new kindergarten was empty for four years until local authorities have decided to turn it into a pre-school educational institution.

The reconstruction works started in May 2000 within the framework of the Employment Roadmap.

Akim (mayor) of Pavlodar city Yerzhan Imanslyam personally attended the unveiling ceremony of the kindergarten. «Children are our future. Everything we do in this life we do for them and for the sake of future negation,» he said at the ceremony.

His deputy Svetlana Gladysheva revealed that the kindergarten can hold in-person classes for children amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the number of kids in one groups will be limited to 15.

