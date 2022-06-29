Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Kazakhstan’s sustainable and socio-economic development discussed at AFD panel session

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 June 2022, 15:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Affiliate Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Kazakhstan conducted the panel session on the topic New Kazakhstan in the Era of 4IR, AIFC informs on its website.

The topic of discussion is sustainable and social development of Kazakhstan, as well as Industry 4.0, as a new opportunity for the innovative development of Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The participants of the discussion talked about the global tendency in new technologies, taking into consideration of contemporary political realities.

In the speech, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov has noted that the implementation and application of new technologies are based on the global tendency of Industry 4.0 which includes the transformation of horizontal and vertical procedures among the participants.

Head of Network and Partnerships, Member of the Executive Committee of the World Economic Forum Sebastian Backup spoke about the big opportunities of the Affiliate Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vincenzo Aquaro who is a Head of the Digital Government Department, DPIDG / UN DESA claimed that the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs closely interacts with Kazakhstan on the issues of the regulatory sandbox mechanism in Kazakhstan.

Max Zhao Xu, CEO of Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan, considers that nowadays Huawei actively participates in the development of the information system of Kazakhstan by implementing 4G/5G technologies.

Arman Abdrasilov, Chairman of the Board of Zerde National Infocommunication Holding, noted that current digitalization is a key element of every citizen’s life.

Meyer Sandy Frucher, Former Vice Chairman of Nasdaq, and Nasdaq Representative on the Board of Directors shared his experience in the implementation of Industry 4.0 and its effect on the US economy.

Ivan Zaitsev, Market Access Director, OneWeb, noted that for the accelerated transition to Industry 4.0. Kazakhstan needs new advanced digital methods and tools.


Kazakhstan   Astana International Financial Centre  
