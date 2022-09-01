Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    New Kazakhstan offers new opportunities for economic relations – Palestinian Ambassador

    1 September 2022 16:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Many reforms announced by the Kazakh President on March 16, 2022, have already been realized and have a positive effect on the political and social structure of the country, Palestinian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Montaser Abu Zeid, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Palestine welcomes and supports the programs of political modernization of the Kazakh President. Many of us were present on March 16 when the Kazakh President for the first time announced the significant reforms aimed at further transformation of the country. From my own knowledge, many reforms have already been realized and have a positive effect on the political and social structure of the country,» said the ambassador.

    He went on to note that the new reforms and initiatives will facilitate further strengthening of political and diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and other countries.

    Montaser Abu Zeid expressed hope that New Kazakhstan reflecting the reforms and recent constitutional changes will offer new opportunities for political, economic, and humanitarian relations.

    Earlier Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan at the joint session of the two chambers of parliament.


    Photo:enu.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Political Reform 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Chair of Supreme Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti meet
    Presidential decree on holding election kickstarted a new election cycle - Yerlan Karin
    Tokayev invites European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan ready to support US investors – President
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley